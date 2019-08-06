Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part heads to Limpopo

Johannesburg, Tuesday 6th August 2019 – Brand South Africa’s nationwide programme, Play Your Part #GetInvolved heads to Limpopo on Tuesday, 13 August 2019. The Play Your Part initiative is driven by the objective to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in the country.

Under the theme “turn your ideas into currency” the Play Your Part outreach activity is in collaboration with renowned comedians and Play Your Part ambassadors Goliath and Goliath. The nationwide movement to engage with learners in grades 11 and 12, continues to encourage a positive frame of thinking for young people to play their part in contributing to better future for their communities.

Active citizenship is anchored on constructing South Africa as a nation that cares for each other and takes charge in driving positive social change. The one-day activation will lead the conversation on active citizenship to inspire new ways in addressing community challenges.

Brand South Africa will also be able to facilitate any requests for interviews.

Media is invited to attend as follows:

Date : Tuesday,13th August 2019

Time : 12h00 – 15h00

Venue : S.J Van der Merwe Technical High School

11 Stand, Zone P, Lebowakgomo, 0737

RSVPS/Enquiries : Ntombi Ntanzi

Email: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

Mobile number: 064 890 6819

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.