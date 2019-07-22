Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Ambassador PrincessD inspires young girls

Brand South Africa and its Play Your Part Ambassador Shamila Ramjawan also known as PrincessD, played their part on Nelson Mandela International Day in the east of Johannesburg.

It was a day filled with inspiration and education for the young girls at the Palmridge Primary School. PrincessD in collaboration with Brand South Africa, to donated menstrual cups to address the harsh reality of many young girls in the country who are forced to miss school due to inadequate access to sanitary products.

The Grade 6’s and 7’s pupils were given an opportunity to openly speak and ask questions related to the female reproductive system – menstruation. Leading the conversation, PrincessD gave insight on the journey of the menstrual cup, and the importance of personal hygiene. The menstrual cup is cost-effective, eco-friendly, and reusable for 10 years.

Speaking about the day Shamila said; “Mandela Day is an important day for all of us as it continues Mandela’s legacy of giving back. I’m humbled and blessed to be here today to make a positive contribution on these young learners’ lives.”

Deputy Principal Mrs Pillay said; “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude again for reaching out to the needy communities and in particular our girl learners. Introducing them to such an incredible innovation that will change their lives and the expression on their faces is what touched me”.

This year is the 10th anniversary of Mandela Day. The Nelson Mandela Foundation urges all citizens to make every day a Mandela day. The next decade will focus on education and literacy, food and nutrition, shelter and sanitation. For more information, visit www.mandeladay.com