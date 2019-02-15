Brand South Africa’s “Making it uniquely South Africa”

Brand South Africa’ is embarking on an exciting series titled “Making it uniquely South Africa”. The series showcases young and old entrepreneurs across different creative industries that have found opportunities, utilised their skills and manufactured products that promote Nation Brand pride and competitiveness.

The importance of showcasing these individuals puts the spotlight on the country’s creative and multiskilled craftspeople. It encourages buying locally-produced products which result in job creation and a strengthened economy.

In the State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa emphasised that; “increasing local demand, and reducing the consumption of imports, is important because it increases the opportunities for producers within South Africa to serve a growing market. Through this, we will intensify the “buy South Africa” programme.”

The series crafted around the big idea “South Africans, making products for SA and the world” will unfold on the various Brand South Africa social media platforms, media channels such as Soweto TV, which will drive levels of engagements and remind everyone of the beautifully diverse South Africa that has the resources and skills to produce impeccable quality.

Four artists share their story of what has shaped their designs and made it recognisably South African. These artists include:

Thabiso Mjo, Creative Director of interior and product design firm Mash.T Design Studio

Mpho Vackier, an engineer and an interior designer

Andile Dyalvane, a renowned ceramicist and Design Indaba Emerging Creative alumnus, Majolandile ‘Andile’ is the founder of Imiso Ceramics, a Woodstock-based studio that produces exclusive but functional once-off pieces.

Professor Pitika Ntuli, a South African sculptor, poet, writer, and academic who spent 32 years of his life in exile in Swaziland and the UK.

Speaking about the Making it uniquely South Africa series, Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing Ms Sithembile Ntombela said; “We are continuously finding solutions to drive economic growth, by showcasing inspiring new ways of creativity in the different industries and in different countries. We want the world to take note and see how South Africans are remarkable. The series is anchored on the notion that we are all responsible in constructing a positive narrative we want the world to hear.”

