Brand South Africa urges citizens to play their part and contribute to helping flood victims of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape

Floods have ravaged homes in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, resulting in the loss of lives and leaving many displaced. Brand South Africa calls on all citizens, corporates and non-profit organisations to play their part and lend a hand to those in need.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) together with the Gifts of the Givers are on high alert to assist with rescue equipment and humanitarian aid.

“As South Africans, the entire nation’s thoughts and prayers are with the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, who have been affected by the forces of nature against which they had little defence,” said President Ramaphosa who visited the communities in KZN.

To this end Brand South Africa urges the public to remain alert as heavy rains are expected to continue. Community members are advised to avoid crossing low lying bridges, streams, rivers while motorists are encouraged to exercise caution and avoid driving on flooded areas.

“We as South Africans are different, when faced with challenges, we simply do one thing, we each play our part and contribute to a positive change. It is the South African way, we get involved”, said Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ms Thulisile Manzini

Citizens are urged to donate blankets, plastic sheeting, new clothing, shoes, food, baby milk, linen, dishes, stationery, diapers, sanitary pads, school clothing and other relevant items. To offer any assistance please contact;

The KZN relief fund on 0837960118 and The youth economic alliance Afrika@yea.africa

Eastern Cape – Port St Johns Disaster Satellite Centre on 073 596 8082

The Gift of the Givers toll free number 0800786911