Brand South Africa “Play Your Part” Ambassadors Empower Local Learners in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, Friday 21 February 2020 – Brand South Africa, the official marketing agency

of the country, together with Play Your Part Ambassadors, Goliath and Goliath, returned to

Cape Town today to empower local learners to become active citizens to make a

difference in the lives of those around them.

Through the Play Your Part programme, Brand South Africa has managed to uplift youth in

various societies which has yielded high returns in the quest for socio-economic

development in our country.

Since 2018, comedians and entrepreneurs, Donovan, Jason and Nicholas Goliath, have

been running masterclasses for high school learners, on how to contribute to a brighter

future for their communities, their country and build a positive narrative for the Nation

Brand.

The masterclass, called, “Play Your Part, turn your ideas into currency”, is part of the

Brand South Africa, “Play Your Part” programme, which seeks to inspire, empower and

celebrate active citizenship.

Today Jason and Donovan Goliath were joined by Play Your Part ambassador, Bulelwa Basse

at Sophumelela High School, in Mitchell’s Plain together with learners from Pakama and

Zisukhanya High Schools.

“We are here to encourage young minds to be active in their respective areas of interest

and to contribute in any way they can for their communities and contribute to the efforts

that can make a better country” said Brand South Africa’s Activations Manager, Rabia

Metedad.

“Africa is reservoir of wealth and you are the leaders of tomorrow” added Play Your Part

Ambassador, Bulelani Basse.

Notes to the Editor

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to

build the country's brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to

social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

For more information on Brand South Africa, log on to www.brandsouthafrica.com or like

facebook.com/BrandSouthAfrica and follow @BrandSouthAfrica on Instagram and Brand_SA

on twitter for regular updates.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate

active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all

South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation

of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good

for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and

government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to

encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to

a better future for all.

For more information on Play Your Part, log on to www.playyourpart.co.za or like

facebook.com/PlayYourPart and follow @PlayYourPartSA on twitter for regular updates.

