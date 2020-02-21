Brand South Africa “Play Your Part” Ambassadors Empower Local Learners in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, Friday 21 February 2020 – Brand South Africa, the official marketing agency
of the country, together with Play Your Part Ambassadors, Goliath and Goliath, returned to
Cape Town today to empower local learners to become active citizens to make a
difference in the lives of those around them.
Through the Play Your Part programme, Brand South Africa has managed to uplift youth in
various societies which has yielded high returns in the quest for socio-economic
development in our country.
Since 2018, comedians and entrepreneurs, Donovan, Jason and Nicholas Goliath, have
been running masterclasses for high school learners, on how to contribute to a brighter
future for their communities, their country and build a positive narrative for the Nation
Brand.
The masterclass, called, “Play Your Part, turn your ideas into currency”, is part of the
Brand South Africa, “Play Your Part” programme, which seeks to inspire, empower and
celebrate active citizenship.
Today Jason and Donovan Goliath were joined by Play Your Part ambassador, Bulelwa Basse
at Sophumelela High School, in Mitchell’s Plain together with learners from Pakama and
Zisukhanya High Schools.
“We are here to encourage young minds to be active in their respective areas of interest
and to contribute in any way they can for their communities and contribute to the efforts
that can make a better country” said Brand South Africa’s Activations Manager, Rabia
Metedad.
“Africa is reservoir of wealth and you are the leaders of tomorrow” added Play Your Part
Ambassador, Bulelani Basse.
Notes to the Editor
About Brand South Africa
Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to
build the country's brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to
social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.
For more information on Brand South Africa, log on to www.brandsouthafrica.com or like
facebook.com/BrandSouthAfrica and follow @BrandSouthAfrica on Instagram and Brand_SA
on twitter for regular updates.
About Play Your Part
Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate
active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all
South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation
of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good
for everyone.
Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and
government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to
encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to
a better future for all.
For more information on Play Your Part, log on to www.playyourpart.co.za or like
facebook.com/PlayYourPart and follow @PlayYourPartSA on twitter for regular updates.
For enquiries, interview requests and access to high resolution images, please contact:
Phindi Maduna
Mobile: +27 64 890 7414
Email: phindilem@brandsouthafrica.co.za
Thato Metseeme
Tel: +27 11 327 6871
Email: thato@ebonyivory.co.za