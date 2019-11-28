Brand South Africa in collaboration with Edenvale Lions Basketball Academy hosted the official opening ceremony of a Basketball Court

By Mduduzi Malinga

Brand South Africa in collaboration with the Edenvale Lions Basketball Academy, hosted the official opening of a basketball court in Edenvale, Ekurhuleni November 16.

The basketball court was launched to improve the state of basketball as a sport in South Africa, by developing players who can compete at an international level, starting from the grass-roots level and across the board. The programme not only refines the players’ game and the teams collectively, but also develops them at an individual level through and integrating them into an inspiring environment that will change their lives for the better.

The Edenvale Lions Basketball Academy is an idea born from a place of passion and love for the game of basketball and the community. They develop and mentor players of all ages and across all walks of life. They mainly participate at tournaments that are able to get the players to a point where they can compete on an international level.

Brand South Africa is delighted to collaborate with the Edenvale Lions to drive a message that positions the country’s excellence in sport and contributes to nation building and social cohesion. This is aligned to Brand South Africa’s mandate to position South Africa as a globally competitive sporting destination of choice.

Byron Pinheiro- Co-Founder said: “We are grateful for our on-going partnership with Brand South Africa and the opening of this court is the start of a new legacy for basketball in South Africa”.

According to former President Nelson Mandela, “sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair.”

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.