Brand South Africa encourages citizens to Play their Part towards alleviation of crime in the country

Brand South Africa welcomes Minister of Police Mr Bheki Cele’s announcement to host a National Summit On Crime and Violence Prevention on the 13-14 September 2018. This following the South African Police Service and Stats South Africa releasing the country’s crime statistics for the year 2017/2018.

The Summit will be held under the theme “Building safer communities through an integrated, developmental approach to crime and violence prevention”. The summit is hoping to achieve a joint vision on safety as a collective responsibility, and to provide a platform for key stakeholders and experts to engage on the effective implementation of the 2016 White Paper on Safety and Security across all sectors.

The White Paper on Safety and Security was adopted by Cabinet in April 2016 and seeks to address crime and violence in a proactive manner, to promote an integrated approach to safety.

Brand South Africa echoes the importance of building safer communities and thus encourages citizens to play their part in taking a stand against crime.

“Citizens can play their part by reporting criminal activities towards alleviating crime in the country. We all have a role to play in ensuring safer communities and call on community members with any information of abuse of women and children or human trafficking to report perpetrators to the police” said Brand South Africa’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ms Linda Magapatona- Sangaret.

Useful link to make use of various platforms to report crimes on Crime Stop or call 0860 1011 or SMS line 32211

“The Nation needs to work together with police, the justice system and courts to guarantee the arrest and conviction of perpetrators”, adds Ms Magapatona- Sangaret.