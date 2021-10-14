Brand South Africa collaboration on Sebenza Women Awards to identify and reward game-changers

By Mduduzi Malinga

Brand South Africa in partnership with Inqaba media, hosted the Sebenza Women Awards in October 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal. The Sebenza Women Awards” have been created to honour women who possess innovation, entrepreneurial drive, selfless leadership, individuality, and tenacity with the ultimate goal being to present role models, for other women and the society.

With Brand South Africa’s flagship programme, Play Your Part turning ten this yea, it has over the years celebrated active citizens and inspired many others to get involved in making a positive change in their communities. It is in line with this mandate that Brand South Africa agreed to the collaboration.

The organization had the privilege of presenting the Award for Women in acting and the Sebenza Women Champion Award. The winner for Women in acting was Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya and for Sebenza Women Champion was Ayanda Njilo.

“I was so nervous about how everything will go with my first lead on a television show. Oh yes, I did receive so much positive support and some negative ones from those who felt “I was not good enough, I should just stick to music. Nevertheless, the show must go on, I am so grateful for my journey. I am also willing to learn or sharpen my craft. I am willing to grow even more and I am so grateful to have people who believe and support me.” Said Nelisiwe

Brand South Africa would like to congratulate all the winners and those who did not win not to be discouraged; we acknowledge your efforts for being part of the awards.

“In a country where women have been previously disadvantaged, these awards aim to identify, shine the spotlight, and reward female leaders, innovators, game-changers, and change-makers. ‘Our objective is to empower women, we encourage them to do better and increases their employability chances and the fair participation for economic opportunities.” said Kini Shandu, the Sebenza Women Awards founder

Below are the Sebenza Women Awards winners:

Category Winner

Inspiring Young Women Emerging Entrepreneur Community Builder of the year Women in Construction Women in Fashion Women in Finance Women in Radio Women in Acting Sebenza Women Champion Leadership Award Business leader of the year Chairman award Covid Shero award Lifetime achievement award Ntsike Magwaza

Simqobile Mdlentshe

Priscilla Chamane

Thobekile Ndlovu

Londiwe Buthelezi Ndaba

Zibu maSotobe Sibiya

Zimiphi Zimdollar Biyela

Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya

Ayanda Njilo

Lindiwe Rakharebe

Nomfundo Mcoyi

Londiwe Buthelezi Ndaba

Brightness Ngcobo

Leleti Khumalo

Brand South Africa would like to congratulate all the winners on their achievement and to thank them for flying the South African flag high. We encourage you to keep rising!