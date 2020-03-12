Brand South Africa collaborated with Mokopane Careerwise to leverage opportunities in the educational space

By Mduduzi Malinga

On 6 March 2020, Brand South Africa, together with Play Your Part Ambassador, Ntsako Mhlanga, visited the Waterberg District Career Festival 2020. The objective was to empower 30 local schools from Mokopane with information that will encourage, support and assist their career development.

The Mokopane Careerwise is a non-profit organisation that assists learners in grade 11 & 12 to find support and guidance on what careers to choose, where to source funding and how to apply for tertiary education, Various government entities and departments such as the University of Johannesburg, the South African Space Agency (SANSA), the South African institute of Charted accountants (SAICA), the University of Limpopo, and the South African Agency for Science Technology Advancement were part of the programme. Partnerships with stakeholders with a passion for education are in line with Brand South Africa’s objective to enhance citizen’s quality of life.

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate

active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all

South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation

of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good

for everyone.

Play Your Part ambassador, Ntsako Mhlanga said “. It is always so fulfilling to engage young people on their goals and dreams and how Play Your Part as a programme can support that. The biggest take away was the young people speaking up about their issues in the communities and the strides they are taking in planning to play their part”.

As our former president Nelson Mandela said “Education is the great engine of persona development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation. It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another.”

Featured image: MokopaneCareerwise/Facebook