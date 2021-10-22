Brand South Africa announces third winner in the Women Empowerment category as part of the ongoing 2021 Play Your Part Awards

Johannesburg |22 October 2021- i-LEAD has been announced as the third winner of the ongoing Brand South Africa 2021 Play Your Part Awards in the category – Women Empowerment.

The focus of this category was to highlight women empowerment programmes that aim to uplift, protect and empower women mentally, physically and socio-economically.

i-LEAD is an initiative that excels on all those fronts. I-LEAD teaches women self-defense for social good. Their programmes are designed to help those affected by gender based violence and human trafficking overcome trauma, with the end goal of equipping them to re-enter the world with confidence and strength.

Risha Patak-Harie, the founder and executive director of i-LEAD, was very grateful upon hearing the good news, and hoped that the publicity for the initiative would allow for a wider audience reach.

Patak-Harie was appreciative for the recognition, saying, “We are excited to be receiving the Women Empowerment award! Thanks to your recognition, more women and children will be reached through our Violence Prevention programs. It matters to every one of them that we take the power we have and use it to create change. Thank you Brand South Africa for championing this!”

Patak-Harie noted that there are two upcoming events in October that i-LEAD is facilitating in order to combat gender-based violence, and that the i-LEAD team has already made plans on what to do with the R5000 cash prize that comes with the award.

Nominations in the Job Creaion category are now open

About i-LEAD

i-LEAD Self Defense provides free self-defense workshops for women and children. It is there mission to create a safer world, and empower women and children (especially those affected by domestic violence, gender-based violence and/or human trafficking) through life skills training; with the ultimate goal of bringing hope through self-reliance. Their slogan is BE STRONG. BE SAFE. BE FABULOUS.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.