Brand South Africa announces second winner in the Poverty Alleviation category as part of the ongoing Play Your Part Awards

Aurorah Kuilsriver Community Action Network (CAN) has been announced as the second winner of the ongoing Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards in the Poverty Alleviation category.



The focus of this category was to highlight poverty alleviation programmes that aim to reduce the rate of poverty in the country by providing proper access to food, economic stability, and basic essentials to households and families living below the poverty line.

The initiative consists of a group of community volunteers, who have created a network that works closely together, using their resources, talents, and skills to support and respond to the needs faced by society’s most vulnerable members.

The initiative is aligned to Cape Town Together (a rapid community-led response to Covid-19) and is managed by Latifah Jacobs, founder of Aurorah Kuilsriver CAN, who says that their focus is primarily on social development.

Latifah Jacobs was nominated for the award by a community member and was surprised to receive the good news from Brand South Africa earlier this week.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed because I never thought that I would be considered or stood a chance to win. Winning this award will not just allow me (and my team) to reach out to more vulnerable communities but it will also instill dignity and mobilise these communities to take charge and change the narrative”. says Jacobs

A cash injection of R5000 will be presented to the new winner, and their work will be promoted on the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards platform.



In addition to this, the Aurorah Kuilsriver CAN initiative will be entered into an overall category that could see them win R25 000 in 2022.

Nominations in the Women Empowerment category are now open, and if you know someone deserving of this recognition, nominate or enter the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021 today.

Ends

For daily insight on the Play Your Part Awards

Follow: BrandSouthAfrica on Twitter: @Brand_SA , @PlayYourPartSA.

Follow us on Facebook: Official Brand South Africa

Visit: www.brandsouthafrica.com

For more on the winner visit: www.facebook.com/groups/aurorahkuilsrivercan

For more on Cape Town Together visit: www.capetowntogether.net

About Aurorah Kuilsriver CAN

Aurorah Kuilsriver CAN is aligned to Cape Town Together and is managed by the founder Latifah Jacobs. The initiative focuses mainly on social development. Their goal is to ensure that nobody in the community faces food security alone.

Every bit helps: Monetary donations towards the food kitchen, food parcels, grocery delivery to the elderly or frail, cooking or checking in virtually, connecting people who can make a difference.

We are #StrongerTogether because #KuilsRiverCAN.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.