AECI PLAYS THEIR PART AT GOZA PRIMARY SCHOOL

Soweto is South Africa’s most popular township, located in the southwest of Johannesburg, with a population of approximately 1,271,628 according to the South Africa’s Census (2011). The vibrant township is famous for its many chapters to the country’s fight towards liberation and home to struggle heroes.

The most famous was the riots in 1976, sparked by a ruling that Afrikaans be used as the language of instruction in African schools. This resulted in the riots where 176 striking students were killed and more than 1,000 injured. To this day South Africa recognises the month of June as Youth month in honour of the class of 1976.





Non-Governmental Organisations and the private sector are playing their part to rectify the resultant impact of apartheid through various collaborative efforts.

Recently AECI, in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Education and Brand South Africa, hosted an event at Goza Primary School in Freedom Park, Soweto to hand over sustainable water solutions, such as boreholes, water treatment services and associated services to provide clean water for the learners.

The school and its 1 450 learners have been dependent on water tanks since the school opened in 2014, due to no access to a reliable supply of clean drinking water.





AECI is a diversified Group of 16 companies. It has regional and international businesses in Africa, Europe, South East Asia, North America, South America and Australia. It provides products and services to a broad spectrum of customers in the mining, water treatment, plant and animal health, food and beverage, infrastructure and general industrial sectors.

“Our vision at AECI is to deliver sustainable solutions for a better world through innovation and excellence, founded on ‘good chemistry’. When it comes to addressing pressing social needs such as water and food security, we have much to offer. We recognise that to deliver growth and maximise resources for the benefit of all stakeholders in a sustainable way, a collaborative and integrated approach has great value. Our ‘good chemistry’ does not stop with our products and services but extends to our relationships with our stakeholders, including communities and regulators,” said Mark Dytor, AECI Chief Executive.

The handover at Goza Primary School is an excellent example of what can be achieved when society works together.

Principal Mbadaliga from Goza primary school said; “Blessed is the hand that giveth, than the one that taketh to receive. The ones who give are the most important people. AECI, we appreciate you. We welcome your water contribution to the school’s wellbeing and this will help us continue with our teaching efforts.”

Contributor: AECI; Soweto urban