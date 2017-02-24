News

    A good story has the power to mesmerise, and by tapping into this power Nal’ibali hopes to transform school experiences for kids across the...

    Choc spreads cancer awareness

    The Childhood Cancer Foundation and its celebrity ambassadors went to the streets to raise awareness of childhood cancer and other life-threatening blood diseases.Thabiso SekhulaThe...

    VIDEO: Budget 2017- word on the street

    The Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan will deliver his budget speech in parliament on 22 February 2017.The Minister’s speech will address the social and...

    Partners for Possibility garners international recognition

    The Partners for Possibility education initiative has been awarded sixth place at the HR.COM LEAD2017 awards, held in Nashville, Tennessee. The organisation was one...

    Puppetry used to tackle abuse

    Ubuntu Puppets uses puppetry and storytelling to address social issues affecting children who do not have easy access to professional support and counselling.Ray MaotaPuppetry...
    Play Your Part Roadshow Cube

    Play Your Part Cube makes its way to North West

    Brand South Africa is inviting young and old in North West to engage with the Play Your Part Cube in the latest edition of...
    book campaign review

    Campaigns promote read a book, tweet your review

    Several campaigns have got many South Africans to get in the habit of reading books and posting their reviews on Twitter.Melissa Javan Coffee shops, bus...
    kabega primary green earth

    Port Elizabeth school a champion in recycling

    It takes a community when it comes to recycling and green initiatives, says Kabega Primary School, winners of the Plastics|SA 2016 Clean Up &...

    Press release: GEM Project’s growth impacting lives

    GEM may be a small organisation, but it’s having a huge impact on the world around it! As they celebrate over 7 000 users...

    Japanese Seminar to look at South African investment opportunities

    Johannesburg, 25 January 2017 – The Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in South Africa and the Japanese...
