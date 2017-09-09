Play Your Part episode three: Get involved with the initiatives

The Play Your Part television series this week features Tebogo Ditshego, Karin Landi, and Tshiamo Legoale, all of whom contribute to making South Africa a better place. Here’s how you can get involved with them.

Geologist and award-winning scientist Tshiamo Legoale, businessman Tebogo Ditshego and Karin Landi of Community Hours SA are the featured guests in episode three of the Play Your Part television series this week.

These three extraordinary people share their stories on how they are shaping economic upliftment through education, empowerment, active citizenship, youth development, entrepreneurship, skills development and innovation.

The episode, which will air on Saturday, 9 September 2017 at 18:00 on SABC 2, is hosted by Play Your Part ambassador Kabelo Mabalane. Artist and musician Mabalane is also a co-founder of the initiative, Shout for a Safer South Africa.

The 26-episode Play Your Part series aims to inspire viewers to become active citizens and take part in volunteerism by profiling South Africans across the country who are doing extraordinary things to change people’s lives for the better.

Here’s more on the three guests and how you can get involved with them:

Tshiamo Legoale

Legoale is a 27-year-old geologist at Mintek who won the international competition FameLab Award. Her winning talk was on phytomining; as she puts it, she wants to “grow gold from wheat”, which essentially means using wheat plants to harvest gold from mine dumps.

Legoale was one of three entrants from Africa in the FameLab competition, which was held in England. She received the FameLab award.

Contact details

Tebogo Ditshego

Ditshego is CEO of Ditshego Media and founder of the initiative ReadABookSA, which is known as the biggest online book club in the country. He is also the chairman of the South African Reading Foundation.

Ditshego, author of the self-published novel Kasi Nerd, talks about the concerns regarding literacy in South Africa and how he is working to overcome them.

Through ReadABookSA, for example, people are challenged to read at least one book a month. The initiative has more than 39,700 followers on Twitter.

Contact details

Karin Landi

Landi is the co-founder of the online portal, Community Hours SA, which facilitates and manages community service for teenagers, parents, teachers, schools, active citizens and NPOs.

Community Hours SA offers out of the box volunteering opportunities that encourage sustainable volunteering and active citizenship. In this episode, she talks about how it got teenagers involved with the initiative, Fight with Insight.

Landi also serves on the governing body of the Johannesburg Junior Council and is the goodwill ambassador of the CEO SleepOut.

Contact details

You can also get involved with Fight with Insight on Facebook.

Play Your Part broadcasts at 18:00 every Saturday on SABC 2.

