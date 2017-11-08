Play Your Part episode ten: synopsis

In episode ten of Play Your Part, we meet Nneile Nkholise, whose company designs breast and facial prostheses for people with cancer and burn victims. Here’s a sneak peek of the episode:

Episode ten of Play Your Part tells the story of Nneile Nkholise, who went from participating in science fairs at school to founding and directing her own company. iMed Tech Group employs only African women under the age of 30 who have research backgrounds in mechanical engineering.

Nkholise is one of the guests on Play Your Part episode ten, which screens on Saturday, 11 November 2017 on SABC 2.

Here’s more on the other two guests featured on this episode:

Andile Khumalo

Andile Khumalo is co-owner of the media and communications company, MSG Afrika Group. He is also the founder of MyStartup, an online portal for budding entrepreneurs, as well as host of the radio show, Power Business, on radio station Power 98.7 FM.

Bongekile Radebe

Bongekile Radebe has been involved in youth development and leadership programmes such as One Day Leader. She is the founder of Taste of Legends, an African tea lifestyle and business network brand that focuses on tribute teas, wellness and boutique tea events.

