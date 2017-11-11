Play Your Part episode ten: Get involved

Here’s how you can get involved with entrepreneurs Bongekile Radebe, Andile Khumalo and Nneile Nkholise, who feature on episode 10 of Play Your Part.

Brand South Africa reporter

Andile Khumalo, who is the founder of MyStartup, an online portal for budding entrepreneurs, is also known for his role as host of the radio show, Power Business, on radio station Power 98.7 FM. He is one of the guests featured on this week’s episode of the Play Your Part television series.

Play Your Part episode ten, which screens on Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 18:00 on SABC 2 is hosted by musician Kabelo Mabalane.

Here’s how you can get involved with the three guests and their initiatives:

Andile Khumalo

Khumalo, co-owner of the media and communications company MSG Afrika Group, is part of various initiatives that empower budding entrepreneurs.

One of these is I Am An Entrepreneur, which provides workshops for budding entrepreneurs countrywide. They then get access to successful entrepreneurs who teach the startups lessons they have learnt on their journeys.

Contact details

Bongekile Radebe

Radebe is a Mandela Washington Fellow and Play Your Part ambassador, who is passionate about women’s empowerment.

She is the founder of Taste of Legends, an African tea lifestyle and business network brand that focuses on tribute teas, wellness and boutique tea events.

Contact details

Nneile Nkholise

Nkholise was named Africa’s top female innovator at the 2016 World Economic Forum on Africa held in Rwanda. She is the founder of iMed Tech, which is incubated at The Innovation Hub.

She is also a games designer and has produced word board games such as Minute Words to help in the learning of English as a second language.

Contact details

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC 2.

To get involved in playing your part in South Africa:

Check out the conversation on Twitter: #GetInvolved; or

Find out about initiatives on Play Your Part here.

Tell us how you Play Your Part through our social media channels:

Follow us on Twitter: @PlayYourPartSA;

Follow Brand South Africa on Twitter: @Brand_SA;

Like us on Facebook: Official Brand South Africa.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.