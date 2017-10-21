Play Your Part episode seven: get involved

If you want to rub shoulders with the guests on episode seven of the Play Your Part TV series, and lend a hand to their initiatives, here’s information on how to do it.

You can get involved in initiatives that advance skills development for youth and unemployed people by contacting the guests who appear on episode seven of the Play Your Part TV series.

The guests featured in this episode are filmmaker Alan Farber, Tumi Ramasodi and her team of Boys and Girls Clubs, and Odette van der Haar, CEO of the Association for Communication and Advertising.

The episode, which is hosted by musician Kabelo Mabalane, airs on Saturday, 21 October 2017, at 18:00. It is part of a 26-episode series.

Here’s how you can get involved with the three guests and their initiatives:

Alan Farber

Farber, a filmmaker and scriptwriter, found a way to attract Diepsloot residents and have them develop skills for the film industry.

Odette van der Haar

Key advertising player Van der Haar highlights the positive impact the sector has made in terms of tertiary education and skills development.

Boys and Girls Clubs

Tumi and her team run the Boys and Girls Clubs, which serve as a safe haven for children from the ages of six to 18. The organisation is an after-schools facility that focuses on teaching youth things such as self-discipline and character-building.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC 2.

