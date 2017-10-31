Play Your Part episode nine: synopsis

Get your sneak peek of episode nine of the Play Your Part television series, here:

Brand South Africa reporter

Lufefe Nomjana was a volunteer at a community garden when he spotted a business opportunity. Using the vegetable spinach, he went on to build his company. He tells his story of how he became known as the Spinach King in this week’s Play Your Part.

The episode, which is hosted by musician Kabelo Mabalane, airs on Saturday, 4 November 2017, at 18:00. It is part of a 26-episode series.

Here’s more on the other two guests on this week’s episode:

Avril Snyman

Snyman and her team talk about the growth of Lebone Village outside Bloemfontein. The village consists of five centres and benefits vulnerable children, youth and their families. Most of the children are affected by HIV and Aids.

Matona Ntshona-Sakupwanya

Ntshona-Sakupwanya is the general manager of the marketing and communications department at The Innovation Hub, Gauteng’s innovation agency. She talks about how The Innovation Hub creates a platform to bring tech entrepreneurs, industry, academics, researchers and venture capitalists together.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC 2.

