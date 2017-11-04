Play Your Part episode nine: Get involved

Here’s how you can get involved with the guests on Play Your Part episode nine.

Brand South Africa reporter

You can lend a hand to initiatives such as Lebone Village, which is featured on this week’s episode of the Play Your Part television series.

This is number nine of the 26-episode series, hosted by musician Kabelo Mabalane. The episode that features Lebone Village is aired on Saturday, 4 November 2017.

Here’s how you can get involved with the guests:

Avril Snyman

Snyman and her team run Lebone Village, outside Bloemfontein. There are five centres in the village, namely Lebone House, Lebone Agriculture, Lebone Skills Centre, Lebone Counselling and Lebone Edu-Centre. They each serve a specific purpose. Lebone Agriculture, for example, provides for the children’s and community’s food and nutritional needs through gardens and raising chickens for eggs.

Contact details:

Matona Ntshona-Sakupwanya

Ntshona-Sakupwanya is the general manager of the communication and marketing department at The Innovation Hub. It is wholly owned by the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency, and falls under the Gauteng provincial government. It offers a variety of incubation programmes and connects hi-tech entrepreneurs with industry professionals, academics and venture capitalists.

Contact details

Lufefe Nomjana

Nomjana, known as the Spinach King, started his business in 2011 with just R40. He made his first spinach bread at a neighbour’s house. Over the years he has scaled his business into a range of bakeries, eateries and a food delivery service.

His products include spinach bread, spinach muffins and spinach smoothies.

Contact details

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC 2.

