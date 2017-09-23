Play Your Part episode five: get involved with the initiatives

You can get involved with the guests featured on episode five of the Play Your Part series. In this episode, guests show how they promote skills development and mentorship through arts and culture.

Brand South Africa reporter

Viewers can get involved with the initiatives of which Play Your Part episode five guests are part. In this week’s episode, guests Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu, dancer and choreographer Paul Modjadji, and filmmaker Firdoze Bulbulia tell their stories.

The episode, which airs on Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 18:00 on SABC 2, is hosted by Play Your Part ambassador Kabelo Mabalane. Artist and musician Mabalane is also a co-founder of the initiative, Shout for a Safer South Africa.

The 26-episode Play Your Part series aims to inspire viewers to become active citizens and take part in volunteerism by profiling South Africans across the country who are doing extraordinary things to change people’s lives for the better.

Learn more about this week’s guests and how you can get involved with them:

Esther Mahlangu

Mahlangu is a globally known Ndebele artist. Born in Mpumalanga, this gogo (grandmother) is preserving heritage by teaching skills she learned from her mother and grandmother, to young women.

The award-winning artist has held various exhibitions and has been involved in a number of projects around the world. One of her works was the first African art car; a BMW 525i was painted with motifs of the Ndebele tribe.

Contact details

Firdoze Bulbulia

Filmmaker Bulbulia is a founding member of the iTouch Foundation, which aims to empower South African women through skills development and mentorship programmes.

The foundation was launched in 2015 in honour of Feroza Adam, activist, ANC publicist and member of the first democratic parliament. The organisation focuses on supporting women from disadvantaged backgrounds who are interested in media, communications and information technology.

Contact details

Paul Modjadji

Modjadji wears many hats, including dancer, choreographer, writer, author and social entrepreneur. The award-winning dancer’s accolades include being made the Africa/South Africa Ambassador for the prestigious European Star Dance Union in Brazil in 2014.

Modjadji also established a community development project that gives performance arts workshops and training to communities such as those in his hometown, Hammanskraal.

Contact details

To get involved in playing your part in South Africa:

Check out the conversation on Twitter: #GetInvolved; or,

Find out about initiatives on Play Your Part here.

Tell us how you Play Your Part through our social media channels:

Follow us on Twitter: @PlayYourPartSA;

Follow Brand South Africa on Twitter: @Brand_SA; and

Like us on Facebook: Official Brand South Africa.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.