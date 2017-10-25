Play Your Part episode 8: synopsis

Take a sneak peek at episode eight of the Play Your Part television series.

Brand South Africa reporter

Dr Michael Mol, who is one of three guests in episode eight of the Play Your Part television series, is giving the public access to doctors via mobile technology.

The episode airs on Saturday, 28 October 2017 on SABC 2, and is hosted by musician Kabelo Mabalane.

Here’s some insight to what you’ll see on this week’s episode:

Michael Mol

Mol’s roles include being a keynote speaker, a medical doctor and an author. He produces two TV series called Hello Doctor and The Dr Mol Show, which inspires people to and educates them about living healthily.

Yusuf Abramjee

Abramjee, a social cohesion advocate, is a Play Your Part ambassador who wears many hats. His roles include being the goodwill ambassador of the initiative CEO Sleepout South Africa as well as the Operation Hydrate ambassador.

Emmanuel Bonoko

Bonoko is the founder of E Bonoko Holdings and E Bonoko Foundation. Through the foundation he runs a book drive and hosts entrepreneurial and mentorship events for the youth.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC 2.

To get involved in playing your part in South Africa:

Check out the conversation on Twitter: #GetInvolved; or

Find out about initiatives on Play Your Part here.

Tell us how you Play Your Part through our social media channels:

Follow us on Twitter: @PlayYourPartSA;

Follow Brand South Africa on Twitter: @Brand_SA;

Like us on Facebook: Official Brand South Africa.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.