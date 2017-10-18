Play Your Part episode 7: synopsis

Get your sneak peek of episode seven of the Play Your Part TV series, here:

From individuals who run an after-care learning programme for children to a man who creates positive change in townships through film production – these are the guests you’ll be introduced to in this week’s Play Your Part television series.

You’ll also hear the story of advertising key player Odette van der Haar and hear how she is playing her part to make South Africa a better country.

The episode, which airs on Saturday, 21 October 2017, at 18:00, is part of a 26-episode series.

Here’s a preview of episode seven:

Boys and Girls Clubs

Tumi Ramasodi explains how she and her team at the Boys and Girls Clubs have created a safe haven for children after school.

The clubs’ priority areas of impact include academic success, healthy lifestyles, and creating good character and citizenship among children from six to 18 years old.

Odette van der Haar

Van der Haar is the chief executive officer of the Association for Communication and Advertising.

She is involved in numerous community projects and is a fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Global Leadership Network African chapter, African Leadership Initiative.

Alan Farber

Alan Farber has been involved in the film industry for more than 20 years. The filmmaker and scriptwriter has been involved in several community initiatives, one of which is a skills development project run in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

Farber also has a DVD production and distribution company called Straight2!

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC 2.

