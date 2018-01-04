Play Your Part episode 16: synopsis

Get your sneak peek of episode 16 of Play Your Part, here:

Sakina Mohamed believes that the world would be a better place if there was no violence against women and children. Mohamed, the CEO of the non-governmental organisation Greater Rape Intervention Project (Grip), is one of the guests on Play Your Part this week.

Grip was founded in 2000 after a teenage girl contracted HIV through a rape; she died of an AIDS-related illness.

The episode will be broadcast on Saturday, 6 January 2018 on SABC2 at 18:00.

Here’s more on the other guests on this episode:

Sandi Mazibuko

Mazibuko is the founder of the fashion label, Fabrosanz. The company does fashion styling, make-up and hair. The designer began by doing the sewing herself, but now focuses on design; she has employed a team for the cutting and sewing.

Shalate Teffo

Children’s home Dimphonyana Tsa Lapeng is run by Teffo and her mother, Asnath. Dimphonyana Tsa Lapeng, which means “little gifts of home” in Setswana, has helped hundreds of destitute children and their families. Through the home, Asnath has taken in orphaned or abandoned children and raised them among her own.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC2.

