Play Your Part episode 12: synopsis

Catharien Saayman is the head of the Abraham Kriel Child & Youth Care Centre in Potchefstroom. She oversees the facility, which cares for 230 children from North West.

The children are referred to the centre by the children’s court. There are nine houses with adult caregivers who live with the youngsters.

Saayman is one of the guests on Play Your Part episode 12

Here’s more on the other two guests featured on this week’s episode:

Thato Mokhothu

Mokhothu is the founder of the company RTT Construction in Bloemfontein. She is also the founder of the initiative, Phenomenal Women. The NPO focuses on female and youth empowerment, and does things such as host finance workshops for the target group.

Silindile Makhathini

Zinakenjalo Hygiene founder and director Makhathini has a passion for education and the empowerment of women. Her company, Zinakenjalo – a Nguni name – is a 100% black female-owned manufacturing and hygiene company. It produces Authenticare sanitary pads.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC 2.

