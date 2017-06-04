Play Your Part Roadshow and Play Your Part Cube

The Play Your Part Roadshow proved to be a hit in 2016, driving home the message that South Africans can make our country great by working together.

The Play Your Part Cube, along with its partners and various stakeholders had a successful expedition across the country to all 9 of South Africa’s provinces to share inspiring stories and insights into how regular South Africans can make our country great through active citizenship.

Carrying a range of different tools like tablets, cameras and interactive screens, the Cube acted as a platform for people to engage with Brand South Africa, Play Your Part and partners.

In the Cube, people can pledge to their fellow South Africans that they will do their best to help improve the country for all in any whichever way they can.

For more information, check out the Play Your Part Roadshow page.

WATCH: The story of the 2016 Play Your Part Roadshow.