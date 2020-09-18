Play Your Part ambassador Shamila Ramjwawan

Shamila Ramjwawan

Shamila, former Mrs Johannesburg 2019, is a renowned, formidable and well-respected entrepreneur and entrepreneurship lecturer at the University of South Africa (Unisa). She is a multiple global awardee and speaker, who focuses on women empowerment, mentoring and coaching. She has been recently awarded with a Honorary Doctorate of Humanitarianism from the Global International Alliance, United States of America, accredited by International Association for Continuing Education and Training Accreditation (IACET), USA.

This author possesses an MBA degree and is a doctoral candidate, researching menstrual hygiene management. As a young widow raising two children and taking many business risks, her journey has been one of consistently breaking barriers. She uses her inspiring life story to help individuals unleash their true potential.

Shamila is a “Play Your Part” Ambassador for Brand South Africa and has two registered companies, Famram Solutions (marketing and communications solutions) and Famram Foundation (empowering, uplifting and providing CSI solutions enhancing socio-economic development).

Having worked with communities for decades, Shamila realised there was a need to research the menstrual cup because impoverished girls miss school for 5-7 days a month during menstruation. In 2016, she launched PrincessD Menstrual Cup which is cost-effective, eco-friendly and hygienic. Currently the product is available in over 20 countries, pharmacies, health and wellness centres, and is prescribed by many doctors due to its health benefits. She has changed the lives of thousands of schoolgirls with her “keeping girls in school” project. PrincessD Menstrual Cups are funded by corporates and to date donated to schoolgirls in over 220 schools in South Africa.

2016: Semi-finalist in the Emerging Entrepreneur Category of the South African Council for Business Women Competition. Received the Panache’ Woman of Wonder (WOW) award. A finalist in the Margaret Hirsch Achiever of the Year. A nominee in the Woman: Real Architects of Society Special Award in the “Unsung Heroine” Category.

2017: Recognised by Champion South Africa as the Champion of the Week. A nominee in the Standard Bank Top Women Entrepreneur Awards. A finalist in the Social Entrepreneur Category of the Business Woman’s Association (BWA) Awards. Winner of the OWAMI Women’s Award. A finalist as a Top Performing Entrepreneur in the National Business Awards. Global Awardee: Centre for Economic & Leadership Development (CELD) : Global Female Leadership Impact Award 2017 Dubai; Induction: Global Women Leaders Hall of Fame (GWLHOF) Dubai; and featured in the January 2018 special Edition of Amazons Watch Magazine as the Top 100 Most Influential Women to watch in Emerging Economies.

2018: Woman of Stature Awards: Entrepreneur of the Year. Women Economic Forum (WEF) Global Awardee: Iconic Woman Creating a Better World for All in New Delhi, India. Oliver Empowerment Awards: Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist. Identified as one of South Africa’s Top 50 Entrepreneurs to Watch. Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow Awardee, awarded by the Reservoir Hills Rotary Club.

South African Ambassador/Chairperson for Ladies of All Nations International (LOANI). Received an impact award in Morocco by LOANI. 1 of 40 Honourees for the 7% Tribe Foundation, Steyn City. The only South African Laureate in the Women In Africa (WIA) Summit in Marrakech.

A finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the National Business Awards. Invited to judge the Elite Miss India/Mrs India Pageant in New Delhi, India and scooped another award as a Global ChangeMaker.

Shamila was warded a scholarship from Honoris University (MANCOSA) where she will fulfil her dreams in completing her Doctor in Business Administration (DBA) in 2021.

2019: African Leadership Persons’ of the Year and induction into the CEO’s Hall of Fame. Humanitarian Award at the Miss India Gauteng Pageant. Recognised as the Pan African Awards Most Influential Woman in Business Country Winner in the SME sector of CEO Global. Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) Manager of the Year 2019. Shamila was 1 of 8 “Thrivors” for Season 1, Real TV Docu-Series (recorded in 8-28 October 2019). The theme “a million dreams for the Win Win Wins” is right up this philanthropist’ alley as she thrives on changing lives. She spent 21 days in a tent in October 2019, fundraising and honouring community projects in Swellendam, Western Cape. The series will commence mid-2020.

2020: Women Appreciating Women (WAW) Honorary Award – 1 0f 100 most inspirational women in the world – Awards Ceremony in London on International Women’s’ Day (8 March 2020). 100 Successful Women in Business Awardee – 28 March 2020 in Miami, USA (postponed due to COVID-19). She Inspires Me Awardee London. 1 of 30 global women recognized for International Women’s Day by the NGO Whisperer. 1 of 8 global visionary leaders by Ladies of All Nations International (LOANI) for International Women’s Month and featured in the March Issue. “She Inspires Me” Award by a UK organization in March. “The Best Humanitarian” award Els Edification Plus UK.

Shamila launched her own talk show “Red Corner Chat” where she engages with woman from across the world to share real life stories to empower, inform and inspire others inclusively.

This unstoppable woman of substance debuted as an actor in a South Africa movie, “Who’s My Daddy”, directed by Sans Munsamy and produced by David Kau, due to be screened nationwide in cinemas in 2020.

The hashtag #SheOwnsHerSuccess by Momentum is befitting for Shamila. She bagged a whopping R200 000 (her share of R1m competition) from Momentum on the 8 March 2020 on International Women’s Day to inject in her business endeavours. This initiative was for female-led businesses.

Inspired by well-known trailblazer writers, she has written over 250 quotes to date and hopes to publish her second book in the near future: “Nobody will ever realise your struggle until you disclose your story. Be the one to comfort others by talking about your hardships and where you came from. It will surely inspire others and create awareness that there are opportunities out that they can grab and steer their own ship to success. Never ever give up.”

“Your messages to the world must be words of encouragement, motivation and inspiration. If you live it, share it.”

“She is the epitome of style, class and elegance. Her aura oozes with determination, confidence and charisma. She is hungry for challenges and success. She settles for nothing but love and light. She is a WOMAN – Let’s stop Gender Based Violence.”