Play Your Part – Road Safety Awareness campaign ahead of the Easter season

Johannesburg, Tuesday 27 March 2018 – Brand South Africa through the Play Your Part programme is collaborating with various stakeholders provincially and nationally, to deliver the road safety awareness campaign on the 28th March in Mpumalanga ahead of the Easter season. The stakeholders include Sasol, Govan Mbeki Local Municipality and the Black Management Forum.

Brand South Africa understands the impact of negative road safety statistics on the Nation Brand and therefore, the objective of this collaboration is to encourage citizens to play their part and exercise positive road safety habits in order to positively project the image of the Nation Brand.

This collaboration is in line with Brand South Africa’s the Play Your Part programme to interact with road users and promote road safety ahead of Easter, when many will be on the roads to various destinations in the country.

“We have been pushing the road safety message with various stakeholders throughout the country as it is imperative that citizens are constantly reminded of their role in protecting one another on the roads especially during these busy times. Our key message through the Play Your Part programme is “PLAY YOUR PART AND BE SAFE”, said Brand South Africa’s Stakeholder Relations Manager for Government, Ms Toni Gumede.

Guidelines on how citizens can further Play Their Part on the roads are:

Play Your Part- Rest after two hours of driving

Play Your Part – wear a safety belt, even if you’re not the driver

Play Your Part – Drive within the speed limit

Play Your Part – have a valid driver’s licence and a valid car licence.

Play Your Part – don’t drink and drive

Programme:

Easter Road Safety Campaign: Govan Mbeki

Tuesday, 28 March 2018

07:30 – 13:00

Activation One

07:00 All Teams arrives at Lifa Lethu Primary School for briefing and set up

07:30 Opening and Welcoming by School Management

07:45 Address by Brand South Africa

08:00 Address by Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison

09:00 Industrial theatre and engagement

10:00 Vote of Thanks Brand South Africa

Activation Two

11:00 All Teams arrives at SASOL N17 Bethal for briefing and set up

11:30 Traffic inspections, activations and interaction with motorists by Officials

12:00 Media interviews by each team lead and principals from ALL parties

12:45 Vote of thanks by Brand South Africa

13:00 Debriefing meeting with all stakeholders

13:15 Closure

13:30 Activation ends and teams depart