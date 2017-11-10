Play Your Part for quality school education

Learners in impoverished schools in the Western Cape have received educational resources thanks to the Rally to Read initiative.

Brand South Africa once again combined efforts with Bidvest Rally to Read to contribute to the improvement of literacy and education in South Africa.

Rally to Read aims to help improve education in rural South Africa, and the partnership is in line with Brand South Africa’s aim of a South Africa with quality school education that has literacy and numeracy at globally competitive standards.

Rally to Read is an initiative that was originally launched by the McCarthy Motor Group and is now organised by Bidvest.

Every year, Rally to Read travels across 10 school districts in all nine provinces to distribute reading and educational resources to disadvantaged schools.

On Saturday, 21 October 2017, Brand South Africa collaborated with the teams to play their part in Noordhoek and Paternoster in the Western Cape.

Brand South Africa also recognised the teachers for their hard work towards improving education.

Visit Rally To Read for more information.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.