Play Your Part in protecting the environment

Brand South Africa joined 500 community members as they got down and dirty removing litter in the Durban Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve during a clean-up campaign in September.

Although South Africa faces the challenge of deteriorating environmental quality, everyone can play a part in tackling this task.

Increasing quantities of waste, poor waste management and lack of access to waste services lead to pollution, health risks and environmental degradation.

To address this, Brand South Africa joined the National Clean-up and Recycle 2017 initiative organised by Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife and Plastics South Africa in the Durban Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve on 16 September 2017.

The monitored and collaborative coastal clean-up, with schools and community members, aimed to contribute to the preservation of the environment and to remove rubbish from the oceans that could be harmful to fish and other marine creatures.

About 500 community members, including learners from three different schools, took part in the clean-up.

