Press Release: Play Your Part, Pieter Kruger Foundation drive active citizenship in Northern Cape

Play Your Part has partnered with the Pieter Kruger Foundation for the final PYP Roadshow in Northern Cape. The Cube will stop off in Kimberley to promote active citizenship in communities there.

Johannesburg, Thursday 2 March 2017 – The Play Your Part initiative is making its way to the community of Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Thursday, 9 March 2017. Play Your Part has partnered with the Pieter Kruger Foundation to engage and drive conversations on active citizenship with the community.

This is the final stop for the Play Your Part programme and its Play Your Part Cube following its successful travels across South Africa’s eight provinces with the objective to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change and #GetInvolved.

The initiative in the Northern Cape will provide insight on corporate and community empowerment opportunities and enthuse citizens through inclusive conversations to #GetInvolved towards a better future for all.

The initiative brings on board the Pieter Kruger Foundation, a self-funded foundation which supports different communities, institutes and charity groups in South Africa through volunteerism. The Pieter Kruger Foundation’s mission resonates with the ethos of Play Your Part which aims to educate and empower skills development and social development for children, youth, women and men. The Foundation further provides social relief to individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Other Play Your Part partners include SABC’s One Day Leader, a programme which promotes leadership and entrepreneurship within society as well as invited guests who are active citizens in the community of the Northern Cape. Citizens are encouraged to come out in their numbers to interact with the Play Your Part Cube as well as share how they Play Their Part.

Engage with the Play Your Part Cube, Brand South Africa and its partners on #GetInvolved.

Media is invited to attend as follows:

Date : Thursday 9 March 2017

Time : 08h00 -14h00

Venue : Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre,

10 W Circular Rd, West End Kimberley,

RSVPS/Enquiries : Ntombi Ntanzi

Email ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

Mobile number 081 7041488