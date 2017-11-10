Play Your Part fulfils Mandela Day promise to children’s home

Brand South Africa delivers on its promise to donate plants to a Midrand children’s home.

During Nelson Mandela International Day activities on 18 July 2017 at the New Jerusalem Children’s Home, Brand South Africa committed to donating 150 Abelia Grandiflora plants to help renovate the garden.

On 14 September 2017, the Play Your Part team made their way back to the home to surprise each child with a plant.

“We are very happy that the Play Your Part team returned to surprise the children with these plants, we truly appreciate the support and we promise to look after the plants,” said the deputy principal Linah Ramonyai. “Our children love gardening and this is an added bonus to their daily activity.”

Handing over the plants, Brand South Africa’s activations manager Rabia Metedad said Play Your Part was pleased to be reiterating its objective to play its part on a daily basis. “Today’s activation was to remind the little ones that we haven’t forgotten them and we encourage everyone to play their part.”

Nelson Mandela International Day commemorates the lifetime of service Nelson Mandela gave to South Africa and the world. It is held on his birthday every year, with worldwide support from people of all races and ages playing their part.

Part of the Nelson Mandela International Day’s promise is to remind every citizen that no matter how small your action, you can change the world for the better, just as Nelson Mandela did.

“Do whatever it is you can, no matter how small even just spending time with the children is enough because it shows them that they are loved,” said Ramonyai.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.