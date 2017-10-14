Play Your Part episode six: get involved with the initiatives

If you’re interested in getting involved with guests featured on episode six of the Play Your Part television series, find out more here.

Episode six of the Play Your Part television series focuses on three people who make a difference in the lives of South African youth through education. Viewers can get involved in the initiatives run by this episode’s guests Lainey Traquesser, Prof Thabo Msibi and the Kader Asmal Fellowship.

The episode airs on Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 18:00 on SABC 2, and is hosted by Play Your Part ambassador Kabelo Mabalane. Artist and musician Mabalane is also a co-founder of the initiative, Shout for a Safer South Africa.

Play Your Part, a 26-episode series, aims to inspire viewers to become active citizens and take part in volunteerism by profiling South Africans across the country who are doing extraordinary things to change people’s lives for the better.

Here’s more on this week’s guests and how you can get involved with them:

Lainey Trequesser

Trequesser is the founder of the South African association Musiquelaine, which aims to bring a positive change to the lives of township youth through music.

Musiquelaine has a music development project at Steenberg High School in Retreat, Cape Town. The organisation works to boost the current education model at the school by offering learners the opportunity to work in a group music-making environment.

Contact details

Professor Thabo Msibi

Msibi, head of the School of Education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), is South Africa’s youngest dean. The 34-year-old Msibi, who has degrees from Columbia in the US and Cambridge in the UK, is involved in the projects such as the Community Development Association (CDA).

CDA is an outreach programme run by UKZN students on the university’s Edgewood Campus. The project aims to improve the lives of children in disadvantaged schools.

Contact details

Website: coh.ukzn.ac.za

Contact: Edgewood campus: 031 260 1111

Twitter: @UKZN

Kader Asmal Fellowship

The fellowship is a scholarship programme for postgraduates to study in Ireland. It was set up in 2012 in honour of the late Professor Kader Asmal, who taught law at Trinity College Dublin for 27 years, specialising in human rights, labour and international law.

Asmal co-founded the Irish Anti-Apartheid Movement in 1963. He was also part of the ANC team that negotiated the transition to democracy. In 1994, Asmal was appointed minister of water affairs and forestry in Nelson Mandela’s government after the advent of democracy. He served as minister of education from 1999 to 2004. He died in June 2011.

Contact details

Website: Applications done via www.canoncollins.org.uk and more information found on www.dhet.gov.za

Twitter: @CanonCollins

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 every Saturday on SABC 2.

