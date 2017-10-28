Play Your Part episode 8: Get involved

You can get involved with television personality Dr Michael Mol, entrepreneur Emmanuel Bonoko and social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee, here:

Brand South Africa

In episode eight of the Play Your Part television series you’ll hear how Emmanuel Bonoko uses his companies to run a book drive for youth in impoverished communities. He also holds workshops on entrepreneurship and mentorship.

The other two guests are Yusuf Abramjee and Dr Michael Mol. The episode of Play Your Part, which will be aired on Saturday, 28 October, is hosted by musician Kabelo Mabalane.

Here’s how you can get involved with the guests and their initiatives:

Emmanuel Bonoko

Bonoko’s book drive project was founded in 2012 under the E Bonoko Foundation. The books are delivered to schools in impoverished areas, libraries, prisons and community centres. The entrepreneur also hosts various speakers who give talks on leadership, business and youth empowerment under his company, E Bonoko Holdings.

Yusuf Abramjee

Abramjee was Primedia’s Lead SA ambassador, a campaign that spreads news of South Africans doing great work to make the country a better place. This Play Your Part ambassador is involved with several non-governmental organisations. He is also the director of Crime Stoppers International, as well as ambassador of initiatives such as the CEO Sleepout South Africa and #TurnBackCrime.

Dr Michael Mol

Mol found a way to give every South African access to a doctor via their cellphones by using mobile technology. His passion for medicine also led to two television series, Hello Doctor and The Dr Michael Mol Show, which he produces.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC 2.

