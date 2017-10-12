Play Your Part Episode 6 Synopsis

In the sixth instalment of the 26-part Play Your Part TV Series, viewers will get to hear the inspiring stories of Lainey Trequesser, the Kader Asmal Fellowship and Professor Thabo Msibi. Tune in this Saturday at 18:00 on SABC 2 and get ready to be inspired.

Play Your Part reporter

Play Your Part returns to your screen this Saturday. Episode six is jam-packed with positive vibes as we look at how people are playing their part in making South Africa a better place.

Viewers can catch episode six on SABC 2 at 18:00 on Saturday 14 October.

Education is the order of the day

Here’s a run-down of what to expect this Saturday:

Lainey Trequesser

Kader Asmal Fellowship

Professor Thabo Msibi

Catch all three of them this Saturday and be inspired to play your part in creating a better South Africa.

Watch the show, join the conversation

The Play Your Part TV Series is broadcast at 18:00 every Saturday on SABC 2.

To get involved in playing your part in South Africa:

