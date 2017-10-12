Play Your Part Episode 6 Synopsis

In the sixth instalment of the 26-part Play Your Part TV Series, viewers will get to hear the inspiring stories of Lainey Trequesser, the Kader Asmal Fellowship and Professor Thabo Msibi. Tune in this Saturday at 18:00 on SABC 2 and get ready to be inspired.

Catch Professor Thabo Msibi along with Ambassador Liam MaGabhann and Lainey Traquesser on episode six of the Play Your Part TV Series this Saturday at 18:00 on SABC 2. Get ready to be inspired. (Image: Supplied)

Play Your Part reporter

Play Your Part returns to your screen this Saturday. Episode six is jam-packed with positive vibes as we look at how people are playing their part in making South Africa a better place.

In this instalment of the 26-part Play Your Part TV Series, viewers will get to hear the inspiring stories of Lainey Trequesser, the Kader Asmal Fellowship and Professor Thabo Msibi.

Viewers can catch episode six on SABC 2 at 18:00 on Saturday 14 October.

Education is the order of the day

Here’s a run-down of what to expect this Saturday:

Lainey Trequesser

Founder of the South African association Musiquelaine, Lainey Traquesser aims to bring about a change for the better in the lives of township youth. By harnessing the healing and transformative potential of music, Traquesser works tirelessly to make a lasting difference.

Kader Asmal Fellowship

Set up in 2012 in honour of the late Professor Kader Asmal, the foundation actively drives the development of promising South African youth through its scholarship programme. Liam MacGabhann, the Irish ambassador to South Africa, talks about the programme that offers masters level students the opportunity to study a range of strategically-important disciplines in Ireland.

Professor Thabo Msibi

Though he’s only 34 years old, Professor Thabo Msibi is already the dean and head of the School of Education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The professor believes that critical thinking and creativity is vital in our education system for any student to succeed.

Catch all three of them this Saturday and be inspired to play your part in creating a better South Africa.

Watch the show, join the conversation

The Play Your Part TV Series is broadcast at 18:00 every Saturday on SABC 2.

