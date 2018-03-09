Play Your Part Episode 25: Synopsis

The 25th episode of the Play Your Part Television Series will air on Saturday, 10 March 2018 on SABC 2 at 18h00.

This episode is anchored on pillar of active citizenship in the areas of philanthropy and humanitarian work.

It features Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers and Dr Kingsley Makhubela, CEO of Brand South Africa.

Kabelo Mabalane, Dr Kingsley Makhubela and Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Dr Sooliman has made a life through giving. He is the man behind Gift of the Givers – a South African organisation with reach far beyond our borders. Gift of the Givers provides disaster relief around the globe and is often the very first and sometimes the only aid victims of natural tragedies receive.

He is in conversation with Dr Makhubela, CEO of Brand South Africa, who encourages South Africans to continue to play their part through acts of philanthropy and humanitarian work.

