Play Your Part episode 24: Synopsis

The next episode of the Play Your Part Television Series will air on Saturday, 3 March 2018 on SABC 2 at 18h00.

Episode 24 is aligned to the pillars of health and education of the National Development Plan 2030.

It features Iris Cupido, CEO of SABC Foundation and Naniki Seboni from Cancervive.

Iris Cupido

Iris Cupido talks to us about the work that the SABC Foundation is doing on five developmental focus areas: orphaned and vulnerable children, education and skills development, people with disability, NGO support and Health.

Naniki Seboni

Cancervive is a beneficiary of the SABC Foundation. We caught up with Naniki Seboni, a cancer warrior as she shares her inspiring story with us.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on every Saturday on SABC 2.

