Play Your Part Episode 23: Synopsis

This episode is anchored on pillars of mentoring, skills development, health and education. These are strategically aligned to priorities of the NDP.

Avashoni Mainganye

Artist Avashoni Mainganye, who has been instrumental in helping young aspiring artists in Venda to develop and market their works, tells us about his passion for the arts and mentoring young artists.

Rivoningo Mhlari

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rikatec Information Management Systems, Rivoningo Mhlari tells us about the importance of harvesting information and presenting it in a contemporary way to clients in various industries.

Geoff Johnson

Geoff Johnson is the man behind the ‘10th province of South Africa’. He has managed to rally the expatriate community behind him to raise funds for the benefit of communities in South Africa. One of his main fundraising efforts has been the South African Charity Golf Day.

Lulu Boxoza

Lulu Boxoza tells us about how the Temba Community Development which initially focused on poverty alleviation in communities, has put the alleviation of the devastating effects of HIV in communities at the heart of their work.

To get Involved in playing your part in South Africa:

