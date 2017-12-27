Play Your Part episode 15: synopsis

Get a sneak peek of episode 15 of Play Your Part, which focuses on people promoting environmental education and agriculture.

Aluwani Netshia, the owner of Greenland Landscaping Farm, is one of the guests featured on this week’s episode of the Play Your Part television series.

The episode is aired on Saturday, 30 December 2017 on SABC2 at 18:00.

Netshia’s agricultural business is in Thohoyandou, in Limpopo.

Read more about the other guests on Play Your Part this week, episode 15 of the series:

Amelia Ratlhankana

Ratlhankana is a member of the Eco Culture Sechaba Foundation team. The social enterprise has worked in Cosmo City in Johannesburg since 2011, where it teaches people about environmental sustainability and tackles issues such as illegal dumping.

Rifqah Tifloen

Tifloen and her team on the Calabash Trust in Port Elizabeth, look at building schools as the centre of the community. Its focus is on food gardens, and the team runs a feeding scheme aimed at early childhood and youth development.

