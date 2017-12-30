Play Your Part episode 15: get involved

Episode 15 of the Play Your Part TV series features Eco Culture Sechaba Foundation in Johannesburg, Calabash Trust in Port Elizabeth and Greenland Landscaping Farm in Limpopo. Here’s how to get involved with these initiatives:

On episode 15 of Play Your Part, we hear how Eco Culture Sechaba Foundation helped six schools in Johannesburg reach green flag and gold certificate status.

The episode, which airs on Saturday, 30 December 2017, is hosted by South African artist Kabelo Mabalane.

Here’s more about the guests and how you can get involved with their initiatives:

Amelia Ratlhankana

Ratlhankana is a member of Eco Culture Sechaba Foundation. Its programmes are based on renewable energy (solar geyser and bio-gas), food security (vegetable garden), biodiversity (indigenous gardens and trees), water conservation and water management (recycling system and compost).

The team has worked in Cosmo City in Johannesburg since 2011, supporting environmental programmes especially in schools.

Rifqah Tifloen

Tifloen is on the Calabash Trust team. The trust is a branch of Calabash Tours, a company that gives tourists an experience of life in townships.

The trust works with non-governmental organisations to run food gardens and a feeding scheme in schools. It also hosts various workshops, including a storytelling workshop.

Aluwani Netshia

Armed with a qualification in agriculture, Netshia started her own landscaping business. Since then, Greenland Landscaping Farm in Limpopo has expanded and now produces food items such as avocados, pear trees and rose geraniums.

The business, owned by women, began with two employees and now has a staff of more than 20 people.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC2.

