Play Your Part episode 13: synopsis

Here’s a sneak peek of episode 13 of the Play Your Part television series, which features journalist Kass Naidoo.

Brand South Africa Reporter

Kass Naidoo, founder of the online initiative gsport4girls, is one of three South Africans featured on episode 13 of the Play Your Part television series.

The episode is aired on Saturday, 9 December 2017 on SABC2 at 18:00. It sheds light on Naidoo’s gsport4girls, which aims to raise the profile of South African women in sport.

Here’s more on the other two guests featured in this episode:

Pamela K Bess

Maimaine Phiri

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC.

To get involved in playing your part in South Africa:

Check out the conversation on Twitter: #GetInvolved; or

Find out about initiatives on Play Your Part here.

Tell us how you Play Your Part through our social media channels:

Follow us on Twitter: @PlayYourPartSA;

Follow Brand South Africa on Twitter: @Brand_SA;

Like us on Facebook: Official Brand South Africa.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.