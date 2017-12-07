Play Your Part episode 13: synopsis

Here’s a sneak peek of episode 13 of the Play Your Part television series, which features journalist Kass Naidoo.

Kass Naidoo, founder of the online initiative gsport4girls, is one of three South Africans featured on episode 13 of the Play Your Part television series.

Brand South Africa Reporter

The episode is aired on Saturday, 9 December 2017 on SABC2 at 18:00. It sheds light on Naidoo’s gsport4girls, which aims to raise the profile of South African women in sport.

Here’s more on the other two guests featured in this episode:

Pamela K Bess

Bess is a Play Your Part ambassador and founder of DoTV Africa, a black woman-owned project. DoTV Africa manages skills transfer programmes that promote entrepreneurship.

Maimaine Phiri

Phiri, a former football player from Alexandra, in Johannesburg, runs social responsibility initiatives through his Maimane Alex Development Foundation. The foundation hosts the Maimane Alfred Phiri Games, or MAP Games, an annual winter football tournament.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC.

