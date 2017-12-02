Play Your Part episode 12: get involved

Here’s how you can get involved the guests on episode 12 of the Play Your Part TV series, Silindile Makhathini, Thato Mokhothu and Catharien Saayman.

Brand South Africa reporter

Silindile Makhathini and Aseema Kazi are founders of the 100% black female-owned manufacturing company, Zinakenjalo Hygiene, which makes and distributes hygiene products.

Makhathini is one of the guests on episode 12 of the Play Your Part TV series, to be broadcast on SABC 2 on Saturday, 2 December 2017 at 18:00.

Here’s how you can get involved with Makhathini and other guests on this episode:

Silindile Makhathini

The empowerment of women and education are key to Makhathini’s company, Zinakenjalo Hygiene. Company representatives give menstrual hygiene educational tips and entrepreneurial talks at schools when the sanitary pads the company makes, are delivered.

Contact details

Thato Mokhothu

Mokhothu’s non-profit organisation, Phenomenal Women, is a network that allows women to share information and business opportunities. It also undertakes various charity events, such as working with an orphanage in Heidedal, in the Free State.

Contact details

Twitter: @mokhothu_thato and LinkedIn

Instagram: thatomokhothu

Email: thatomokhothu@gmail.com

Office: 051 444 0702

Facebook: Thato Mokhothu

Catharien Saayman

Saayman is the principal of Abraham Kriel Child and Youth Care Centre in Potchefstroom. The children are sent to the centre by the children’s court because they were exposed to various traumas. The centre also does community outreach programmes leading to emotional upliftment, poverty alleviation and development.

Contact details

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 on Saturdays on SABC 2.

To get involved in playing your part in South Africa:

Check out the conversation on Twitter: #GetInvolved; or

Find out about initiatives on Play Your Part here.

Tell us how you Play Your Part through our social media channels:

Follow us on Twitter: @PlayYourPartSA;

Follow Brand South Africa on Twitter: @Brand_SA;

Like us on Facebook: Official Brand South Africa.

