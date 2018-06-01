Play Your Part ambassadors share the same vision with young people of Mpumalanga

Play Your Part arrived at D.M. Motsoaseli High School to an audience of enthusiastic and motivated learners for its second leg of the in schools’ activation on Wednesday 30 May 2018.

The Play Your Part activations are an opportunity for “a trade exchange between the learners and the Play Your Part ambassadors” as previously articulated by Brand South Africa’s General Manager of Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela.

With every activation that the Play Your Part programme will be done nationally, learners will engage not only with Play Your Part (PYP) ambassadors’ comedians Goliath and Goliath but also with other PYP ambassadors representing their specific province.

The learners at D.M. Motsoaseli High School got their one-on-one with PYP ambassador Sandiso Sibisi and she shared her message and received insights from the learners;

“My message to the learners at D.M. Motsoaseli High School was based on three principles of success that I use; firstly, work hard, it pays off secondly, knock on every door, leave no stone unturned and thirdly the dots always connect”, said PYP ambassador Ms Sandiso Sibisi from Accenture.

Play Your Part encourages dialogue and sharing of ideas as this is a contributing factor to building a better future. “Engaging with young people is never an easy task but I believe the learners were inspired by my message, I believe some will dare try to play their part and make an impact in both their personal lives and the community they live in”, adds Sibisi

Sandiso Sibisi has been a Play Your Part ambassador since 2015 and her work includes mentoring young women to be able to participate in the economy, through career development training. As well as working with Accenture and United Nations Development Programmes(UNDP) where she’s delivering projects that accelerate entrepreneurial growth in the continent.

Sibisi said she was very impressed to hear that there are learners that are already playing their part in their community. “One of the learners sings to the sick, which I think is so endearing and another runs a soccer club for boys to keep themselves occupied and away from crime.”

This very week, UNDP and Accenture launched a Pan-African portal-platform called YAS! The portal-platform provides; information, opportunities for funding and networking, a map of entrepreneurship eco-system players and sustainable development goal (SDG) challenges where young people can apply for grants. Youth must sign up at http://www.yasdg.com/ to take advantage of what YAS! has to offer and join the community of entrepreneurship in the African continent.

“I encourage young people to take advantage of local support firstly when embarking on a community project, they need to make sure that all their classmates, family members, church and community leaders know about their project, and use these relationships to rally up support. It’s important to convince your close relationships first about your project or idea because they are your first customer, donor or beneficiary”, concludes Sibisi.

Comedians Goliath and Goliath left the learners in stitches and most importantly with advice on which avenues to tap into in order to reach their full potential.

Limpopo you are next on the 14 June 2018. Follow the conversation and for more information, @PlayYourPartSA and @Goliath_Goliath @sandisosibisi remember #PlayYourPart #GetInvolved.