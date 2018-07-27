Play Your Part Ambassadors Khabonina’s #Mandela100Yogathon tour

As Mandela month concludes, however, some of Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Ambassadors are still living the legacy and making every day a Mandela Day. This rings true in the case of recently on-boarded actress, dancer and fitness advocate Khabonina Qubeka.

In April, the Play Your Part initiative was introduced to the #Mandela100Yogathon tour. The yogathon is an international tour in honour of the centenary of the birth of the late former President, Nelson Mandela and a contribution to fostering healthy lifestyle choices in young school children.

The launch of the Yoga tour commenced on Mandela Day, 18 July 2018 at the Future Nation School in Fleurhof. Learners at the school were afforded an interactive yoga session during recess as well conversations on the importance of taking care of self, resulting to a positive ripple effect on the social challenges currently faced by young people.

Play Your Part supported Khabonina in driving awareness and highlighting the role of youth in building a better South Africa through the lifestyle choices they make and to encourage them to exercise their freedom to make more informed decisions around their health.

Taking to social media to show gratitude to Khabonina’s initiative ; Xoliswa Mahlangu‏ @The_Tech_Fairy said “Ingane zethu… Thank you Sisi for loving our school so much. We love you”

The tour will continue throughout the year and to get more information and how you can play your part in supporting Khabonina’s efforts, follow @Khabonina_Q and #Mandela100Yogathon on Twitter and Instagram.