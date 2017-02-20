Partners for Possibility garners international recognition

The Partners for Possibility education initiative has been awarded sixth place at the HR.COM LEAD2017 awards, held in Nashville, Tennessee. The organisation was one of 200 in the running for the award.

Partners for Possibility, the South African education development organisation, was awarded sixth place out of 200 in the category of Top Leadership Partner at the annual HR.COM LEAD2017 awards ceremony.

Taking place in Nashville, Tennessee in US, the annual HR.COM awards are held to recognise the work being done in leadership development throughout the world by individuals and organisations such as Partners for Possibility (PFP).

The HR.COM LEAD2017 awards ceremony was held during the LEAD2017 leadership forum on 7 and 8 February.

Partners for Possibility

Education is one of the most important factors in South Africa’s development and improving the country’s education system is one of the most pressing issues when it comes to securing its future.

It was with this in mind that PFP was created, uniting some of the best business minds with teachers and principals from schools around the country.

These partnerships were created to bring some of the best business practices to the running of the schools. The objective was to help these schools run more efficiently and ensure learners got the most out of their time there.

By developing partnerships and leadership, the programme ensures that everybody involved benefits, from the business leader and principals to the children at the schools and the communities around them.

“What we have in this country is the most remarkable culture of active citizenship and citizens who actually stand up, who make a difference, who go out of their way to touch the lives of other people,” said Robyn Whittaker, the stakeholder engagement lead at PFP.

“It’s important that we showcase this as much as we can.”

Proud partners

HR.COM is not the only group to recognise the value of the work being done by PFP. Because of the great promise the organisation has, Brand South Africa has partnered with it.

This budding venture is part of Brand South Africa’s ongoing efforts to support the development of South Africa, which is made easier by supporting organisations that have already laid the groundwork.

