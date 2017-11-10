Owami Women celebrates women as active citizens

The theme ‘Be Bold for Change’ set the tone for the third Owami Women Play Your Part Recognition Awards held to celebrate women making a difference in their societies.

The Owami Women Play Your Part Recognition Awards celebrate women who are socially and economically responsible, influential and engaged at a local community level.

Women have played an important part over the years in relieving many of South Africa’s social, economic and political challenges, and many socio-economic achievements have been made thanks to the combined energies of women from different walks of life. Acknowledging these efforts is the basis for the partnership between Brand South Africa and Owami Women.

The awards evening, now in its third year, took place on 21 September 2017 under the theme ‘Be Bold for Change’.

The awards recognise and celebrate women who are developing their communities and are playing their part in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, and skills development. Owami Women and Brand South Africa called for nominations of women contributing towards a positive social change in our nation.

Women of all ages converged at Montecasino’s La Toscana in Fourways, Johannesburg, to celebrate the achievements of South African women and to inspire the next generation of young women to take up the challenge and pursue greatness.

The deputy minister of communications, Tandi Mahambehlala, welcomed the delegates, remarking that “the National Development Plan recognises that although progress has been made to improve the lives of women, discrimination, patriarchal beliefs and poor access to quality education and career opportunities persists”.

Guest speaker, the acting chief executive of the SABC, Nomsa Philiso, shared some motivating anecdotes about the role that bold women have played in her life. “What inspires me are women that go for it but do not leave people behind.” She encouraged others to “get people to believe in themselves. It takes nothing away from you”.

The awards recognised:

Letlotlo Morule from Lebone II College in North West

Ofentse Nhlengethwa from Lebone II College in North West

Aobakwe Tsheloane from Lebone II College in North West

Nangamso Khoza from the Inqubela Foundation in the Eastern Cape

Rahab Matebane from the Mapitsi Foundation in Gauteng

Nabilah Plaatjies from I love ZA in Gauteng

Pontsho Manzi from Fabulous Woman in Gauteng

Shamila Ramjawan from PrincessD Menstrual Cup in Gauteng

Dr Sheena Geness from the Geness Foundation in Gauteng

Margaret Ramatsobane from Sizakele Social and Education Programme in Gauteng

Louise van Rhyn from Symphonia in Gauteng

Lydia Hlongwane from I Care Organisation in Gauteng

Philanthropist and presenter Zuraida Jardine

Florah Modiba from the Arebaokeng Hospice in Gauteng

Thandekile Nhleko from the Ikhono Foundation in KwaZulu-Natal

Motsatsi Mmola, who is a youth change agent in Limpopo

Lebogang Mashigo from the Nubreed Music Institute in Mpumalanga

Refilwe Sedumedi from the Sedumedi Foundation in Gauteng

Brand South Africa and Owami Women congratulates all the award recipients and trusts that they will inspire more South Africans to play their part.

