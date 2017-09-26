Owami celebrates women as active citizens

‘Be Bold For Change’ – The theme for the third inaugural Owami Women Play Your Part Recognition Awards that took place on Thursday 21 September 2017 at La Toscana in Fourways to celebrate women who are socially and economically responsible, influential and engaged at a local community level.

Women are an important part of South African society who have been contributing to lessening many of South Africa’s social, economic and political challenges for years. The many social, economic and political achievements of South Africa are due to the combined energies of women from different walks of life and they must be shown appreciation. This is the basis for the partnership between Brand South Africa and Owami Women.

The awards focus on recognising and celebrating women who are developing their communities and are playing their part in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, and skills development. Owami Women and Brand South Africa called on the country to nominate women they believed play their part and contribute towards a positive social change in our nation.

Deputy minister of communications, Tandi Mahambehlala’s positive keynote address reiterated that “the National Development Plan recognises that although progress has been made to improve the lives of women; discrimination, patriarchal beliefs and poor access to quality education and career opportunities persists”.

The deputy minister was followed by the acting chief executive of the SABC, Nomsa Philiso, who was the guest speaker. She shared some motivating anecdotes about the role that bold women have played in her life saying: “What inspires me are women that go for it but do not leave people behind”. She encouraged others to “get people to believe in themselves. It takes nothing away from you”.

This year the following women were recognised:

Dr Sheena Geness from the Geness Foundation in Gauteng

Ofentse Nhlengethwa from Lebone II College in North West

Aobakwe Tsheloane from Lebone II College in North West

Nangamso Khoza from the Inqubela foundation in the Eastern Cape

Rahab Matebane from the Mapitsi Foundation in Gauteng

Nabilah Plaatjies from I love ZA in Gauteng

Pontsho Manzi from Fabulous Woman in Gauteng

Shamila Ramjawan from the Princess D Cup

Letlotlo Morule from Lebone II College in North West

Margaret Ramatsobane from Sizakele Social and Education Programme in Gauteng

Louise van Rhyn from Symphonia in Gauteng

Lydia Hlongwane from I Care Organisation in Gauteng

Zuraida Jardine who is a philanthropist and presenter

Florah Modiba from the Arebaokeng Hospice in Gauteng

Thandekile Nhleko from the Ikhono Foundation in KwaZulu-Natal

Motsatsi Mmola who is a Youth Change Agent in Limpopo

Lebogang Mashigo from the Nubreed Music Institute in Mpumalanga

Refilwe Sedumedi from the Sedumedi Foundation in Gauteng

Brand South Africa and Owami Women congratulates all the recipients who were recognised and trusts that they will inspire more South Africans to play their part.

