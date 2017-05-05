Press release: Brand South Africa, Nelson Mandela Foundation to launch poverty campaign

Brand South Africa will join hands with the Nelson Mandela Foundation at Constitution Hill on Wednesday 10 May 2017 to launch a new theme for the Nelson Mandela International Day ‘Action Against Poverty’.

More than 63 percent of South African children live in poverty and it is the reason why Brand South Africa and the Nelson Mandela Foundation are joining to take action against it. (Image: Nelson Mandela Foundation)Johannesburg, Friday 5 May 2017 – Nelson Mandela Day commemorates the lifetime of service Nelson Mandela gave to South Africa and the world and it calls on us all, every day, to make the world a better place.

“More than 63% of South African children live in poverty; one in five – 12-million – South Africans live in extreme poverty. Our intention is to eradicate poverty from the face of the earth. We have to be that bold,” said the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Director of Communication and Outreach, Mr Luzuko Koti, on 11 April 2017 at the first announcement of the theme ‘Action Against Poverty’

Brand South Africa has had a long-standing relationship with the Nelson Mandela Foundation over the years. This has resulted in a partnership that focuses on primary flagship projects that contribute towards improving the lives all citizens and communities.

Speaking about the partnership, Brand South Africa’s Strategic Relationship Manager: Civil Society, Ms Thoko Modise says, “Brand South Africa is pleased to continue its relationship with the foundation. We strive to continuously reiterate the words of Nelson Mandela to create a better world for all who live in it, to encourage everyone to play their part. As the custodian of the Nation Brand, we have a responsibility to drive pride and patriotism amongst South Africans to take care of one another whilst contributing to the National Development Plan.”

The launch will take the form of an exhibition showcasing “Footsteps of Madiba”, as well as promote his lifelong vision of freedom and equality for all. This will be an all-day event, open to civil society, business and government with some influential citizens such as Unathi Msengane and Randall Abrahams sharing messages of support.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” – Nelson Mandela

Media is invited to participate in an engaging programme as follows:

Date : Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Time : 06h00 – 15h00

Venue : Constitution Hill

11 Kotze Street in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

