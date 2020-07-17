Inspiring and helping others amidst the pandemic through the spirit of the late Nelson Mandela

By Mduduzi Malinga

On 18 July 2020, people around the world spend 67 minutes doing something positive in their communities. This initiative, is in celebration and honour of the life and legacy of the former President Nelson Mandela. July is the month of the birth of the late ‘Great Madiba’, it is a month that all of us as a nation acknowledge and take part in participating in giving an extra helping hand, helping others for 67 minutes acknowledging his 67 years of public service.

South Africa is a country that is described as a nation with the spirit of ‘Ubuntu and people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live in.

Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part campaign encourages people to work together towards a common goal and vision, and calls on citizens to strengthen the culture of unity as we face the greatest threat of our lives caused by the Global pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. The lockdown has hit hard on South Africa’s economy with many employees losing their jobs and poorer communities lacking food security. In the spirit of giving Brand South Africa urges South African citizens to play their part to donate food and other essentials to underprivileged communities and stay home to limit the spread of the virus.

The former president Nelson Mandela once said “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others”. It is therefore in our hands to do better and play our part to make a change in the world.

In the spirit of Ubuntu as we honour and celebrate the life of Nelson Mandela, let us continue to unite, inspire the world and applaud the collaborative efforts taken by all sectors of society in fighting the spread of the virus. The idea is for all South Africans to work together and bring relief to families most affected by food insecurity during the national lockdown.

For this Mandela month, amidst this pandemic, let us continue inspiring new ways and honoring the values and spirit of Nelson Mandela in order to contribute towards a better life for all and to grow South Africa together.

