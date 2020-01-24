Let’s make 2020 as incredible as 2019, all you have to do is play your part for SA (BRAND SA)

2019 felt like it was South Africa’s golden year, we won in so many ways

and as a nation, felt more united than ever, so how do we keep it going?

We keep on celebrating of course!

Johannesburg, South Africa ( January 2020) – If 2019 was anything to go by,

South Africans have the ability to unite through successes and celebrations. A

united country is everything when facing hard times, that is why every South

African needs to play their part to make 2020 just as great.

During 2019, we wrote about 163 Proudly South African accomplishments and

that was just the ones we knew about. By our count, that is an accomplishment

every 2.5 days. Imagine if we celebrated our countries successes every two

days. Imagine how good we would all feel.

To think of it, we’re only 3 weeks into the New Year and the Springboks have

been nominated for another prestigious award, two incredible South Africans

have become for the first ladies from Africa to finish the Dakar on bikes and the

UCT Graduate School of Business in Cape Town has garnered another

international accolade in becoming the first African business school to win the

39th annual John Molson MBA International Case Competition, often referred to

as “MBA Olympics.”

That is why in 2020 we need to carry the torch and continue to celebrate every

good thing that comes our way. This year we have the Olympics and

Paralympics to look forward to and knowing our sportsmen and women, we have

the ability to make 2020 another golden year.

This brings us to how you can play your part for South Africa.

Let’s support our teams, whether they be sports teams, choirs, educational

teams, environmental warriors or individuals. Let’s also support our chefs, our

musicians, our filmmakers and every South African that is flying the flag high!

Together we are stronger, we are better and we are braver. Let’s make 2020

great together!

How do you plan to celebrate South Africa this year? Will you donate to causes,

share the good news or advocate for human rights? Tell us your big plan and

how you will play your part in the comment section.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve

accomplished. It’s about what you’ve done with those accomplishments. It’s

about who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given

back.” – Denzel Washington