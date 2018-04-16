Khabonina Qubeka spreads peace through yoga with the #Mandela100Yogathon

By Phindi Maduna

Brand South Africa, through its Play Your Part initiative, has partnered with South African award winning artist, Khabonina Qubeka, on the #Mandela100Yogathon tour. The yogathon is an international tour in honour of the centenary of the birth of the late former President, Nelson Mandela.

Mandela believed that exercise is a key to physical health and peace of mind. He often talked about how exercise and meditation helped him during his term of imprisonment.

Through this tour, Khabonina hopes to spread the message of the importance of health and fitness – especially for children. Khabonina will showcase how the practice of yoga has changed her life and she uses the practice of yoga to enrich the lives of others. In her engagement with the youth, she will reflect on some of Mandela’s core values that can help build a better world. Khabonina believes that Mandela would have loved the concept of bringing the world together through an important and meaningful initiative such as this.

The tour started at the Park Lane, a Pullman Hotel in Hong Kong on 27 March 2018. This leg of the tour featured renowned Yoga Guru, YogaRaj who is a three time Guinness World Record holder for the longest yoga marathon.

While in Hong Kong, Khabonina also conducted a workshop at the City University where she shared her personal journey of the practice yoga with students. The City University of Hong Kong presented Khabonina with a Professional Creative of the World Award for her contribution to the yoga fraternity worldwide.

Following this successful launch, Khabonina will take the #Mandela100Yogathon tour to Botswana on 27 to 29 April 2018; Tanzania from 21 to 28 June 2018; and South Africa from 18 to 26 July 2018, where she will work with various schools and community organisations to further impart her knowledge of the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle.

For more information on the tour and how you can play your part in supporting Khabonina’s efforts, follow @Khabonina_Q and #Mandela100Yogathon on Twitter and Instagram.